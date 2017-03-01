Banks, the public service and pay

Sir, – Brian Cullen (February 27th) is incorrect in writing that my letter (February 23rd) “supports the gradual restoration of their 2009 pay-scales”. My letter explicitly contrasts both Government and media treatment of public sector pay restoration with pay rises for AIB staff, a bank 99.9 per cent owned by this State, but nowhere does the letter actually recommend restoration of the 2009 pay scales. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Brian Cullen (February 27th) refers to “overinflated salary packages” in the public service. This sweeping comment ignores “wages” in the public service. Not everyone is a high-earner. Unfortunately media outlets do not seem to think it worthwhile to correct this misapprehension. – Yours, etc,

ALEC QUINN,

Limerick.