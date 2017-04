Sir, – A bank mistakenly transfers €51,000 to a single customer account. Customer spends half the money. Result? Customer gets an 18-month suspended jail sentence (Home News, April 5th). Banks mistakenly take thousands of euro from nearly 10,000 customer tracker accounts. One estimate of total liability is that it could top €500 million. Result? An apology! – Yours, etc,

JOE HACKETT,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.