Ballaghadereen and Syrian refugees

Sir, – It is heartening to hear the compassionate and conciliatory voices from Ballaghadereen as reported by Niamh Towey in relation to the imminent arrival of Syrian refugees in the town (News, January 9th).

Were it not for the linked coverage of expectations of a totally different use for the local hotel, this would be a truly good news story. Could the simultaneous revelations have been avoided? It is regrettable that the “Lakes and Legends” tourism initiative should form part of the same discussion as the horrors of war.

While the Department of Justice’s communication failures may be understandable in the context of a global emergency, questions must arise about what kind of information gap arose locally since 2015 when Abbeyfeld was purchased. How did expectations of a tourist hotel arise? Are commercial interests exempt from responsibility to communicate with the local communities in which they have invested?

The decent people of Ballaghadereen deserve better, and all the scrutiny should not be directed at state bodies. – Yours, etc,

MAUREEN ROWAN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – As someone who grew up in Ballaghaderreen, I have been following the debate on the decision to house 80 Syrian refugees in the recently renovated and only hotel in the town, the Abbeyfield. It is unfair to label objectors to this proposal as racist.

Ballaghaderreen is a small country town in Co Roscommon, close to the Mayo border, with a population of roughly 2,000 people, much less if you are referring to the town itself.

In fact its GAA football team plays in the Mayo league, something dating back to the late 19th century when Ballaghaderreen was part of Co Mayo.

Like most towns of its size, it has suffered in recent years economically, with no prospects for local young people of obtaining work there. The only hotel in the town, built on the outskirts during the boom, closed a number of years ago. It was recently refurbished, and local people thought it would be run as a hotel when reopened, like it was in its early days. This would have given a much-needed boost to tourism in the town.

Then without any consultation whatsoever with local people or their public representatives, the Syrian refugees proposal was announced. Not only that but it would be happening within a matter of weeks. No wonder people are annoyed.

Ballaghaderreen people are generous. I know of many fundraising activities that have taken place there in recent years that testify to the goodness of the people. I remember years ago like many small towns in Ireland Ballaghaderreen accommodated athletes and their families during the Special Olympics. There are many good organisations in the town.

It is such a pity the authorities decided to take this course of action in the manner they did. This is not democracy. Leaving aside the fact that bringing in 80 refugees to a small country town with its own share of socio-economic problems, I’m sure the people of Ballaghaderreen will rise above this cack-handed approach and make these people feel welcome. The next time such an approach is taken to housing refugees, the host townspeople may not be as kind-hearted. – Yours, etc,

TOMMY RODDY,

Salthill,

Galway.

A chara, – The residents of Ballaghaderreen were not consulted by the Department of Justice or given a chance to raise concerns before this decision was announced, and have since voiced deep disquiet about their already overburdened schools, GP practices, and mental health services.

The issue of demographic change being introduced without the consent of those affected, which has led directly to Brexit and Trump, must be addressed.

It is evident that this decision process was mishandled. While Ireland is right to welcome a sustainable number of refugees, the process of accommodating and integrating them must be completely transparent and operated with the full consent of the host towns.

Otherwise, we will follow the same dangerous path as Germany, where a chaotic resettlement system has helped to stoke widespread anti-refugee sentiment and swept the far-right to electoral victories.

Thankfully, Ireland can choose to follow a different path. If Ballaghaderreen receives matching investment from this State to ease the burden of this population influx on its infrastructure, some anxieties may be assuaged. A robust emphasis on assimilation will also help to ease the transition for both groups. – Is mise,

RUAIRÍ Ó CRUALAOICH,

Cambridge,

Massachusetts.