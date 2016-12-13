Bad day for rugby’s ‘bad boy’
Sir, – On December 7th, your newspaper described current England rugby captain Dylan Hartley as “former bad boy Hartley”. At the time I thought that this was a premature statement as Hartley’s last suspension was in May 2015 for headbutting a player.
On Friday, December 9th, after his introduction as a substitute in the Northampton v Leinster European Cup match, Hartley was sent off after being on the pitch for six minutes, for a swinging arm to the head of Sean O’Brien.
In view of this, would you like to upgrade your description of Hartley to “former former bad boy”? – Yours, etc,
BRIAN CULLEN,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 16.