Sir, – It would seem that we are back to a world political environment based on predictable national stereotypes: a capitalist in the White House, a former KGB agent in the Kremlin, a Thatcher replica in Downing Street, and a Trudeau in charge in Canada. It would be interesting to speculate who will join them from France and Germany in 2017 to complete the circle. – Yours, etc,

DENIS BERGIN,

Shannon Harbour,

Co Offaly.