Automated libraries

A chara, – The role of the librarian is not merely to check books in and out but also to act as a resource to find, analyse and interpret sources of information. Longer opening hours will not change that. What it will do is allow full-time workers like me to access the library after work and spend a number of hours in quiet concentration. I can contact the librarian by phone or email if required. A publicly funded amenity should offer access to as many citizens as possible for as long as possible.

I spent many years in my college library late into the night without access to a librarian from 7pm. The world didn’t implode then and I doubt it will now. – Is mise,

GARETH T CLIFFORD,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.