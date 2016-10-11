Attitudes to Taiwan

Sir, – I agree with the views of Donal Deasy (October 11th) on contemporary Taiwan and the attitude of the Department of Foreign Affairs to Taiwan.

I first visited Taiwan in 1983 when it was emerging from military dictatorship. Today it is a progressive, innovative democracy with a good human rights record and with all legislation compliant with UN standards.

I understand the attitude of the Department of Foreign Affairs, which sees even the slightest recognition of Taiwan or courtesy to its representatives as potentially damaging to our economic prospects with mainland China.

What I resent is that the application of this policy is far more rigorously enforced here than in any other EU country, and what I resent even more is the attitude of the Chinese embassy, which insists on a very heavy-handed application of this policy.

Perhaps the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee might have a look at this issue. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE MANNING,

Dublin 4.