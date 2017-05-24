Atrocity in Manchester

Sir, – I feel deeply saddened after the terror attack in Manchester. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. The attack on such a beautiful and diverse city is an attack on all of us. Isis, which claimed responsibility for the attack, represents only itself, and its wicked ideology is incompatible with Islam. Only last week it attacked a Palestinian family in Libya, killing the mother, the father, the son, and abducting the two daughters. This is not to mention the daily atrocities it commits in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. Only by standing together can we defeat terror and its causes. – Yours, etc,

MOHAMMED SAMAANA,

Belfast.