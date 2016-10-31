ASTI: What does equal pay actually mean?

Sir, – Equal pay for equal work is the rallying cry from members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI). Does this not mean, however, that a teacher with say five years’ experience should get the same pay as one with 15 years’ experience.

BRENDAN CHAPMAN

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is quite extraordinary that top management in our secondary schools (ie, school principals) should take instruction from a trade union and feel free to shut down their schools and take to the picket lines.

In any self-respecting organisation, people with their responsibilities and salaries would owe their loyalty to their employer, and be leaders in the implementation of the organisation’s strategies and policies.

Instead we find that principals’ first loyalty seems to be to the union, rather than to their employer (the State) and their customers (the students).

Indeed, they actively campaign against their employer’s policies (pay, curriculum reform etc) and seem to have scant regard for the impact of their actions on their students – who deserve better.

It is long past the time to put an end to this nonsense. The appointment of anyone to the post of principal should be conditional on ending their union membership. They cannot serve two masters. This has been standard practice in the private sector for decades.

NICHOLAS O’CONNOR

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Our teachers are there to impart knowledge and to lead by example. All our present lot are doing is showing the schoolyard bullies how to do it. They tell us their main purpose for striking is to get a salary increase for the new young teachers who are on a lower rate of pay than them and on shorter hours.

These lower rates of pay were brought about by the existing teachers objecting to pay cuts when the rest of country had to do it. Their main reason for the strike is they want more money themselves to cover breaks, sick cover – you name it they want more pay.

So like the school bully they beat up the smaller kids and take their sweets. If teaching is so stressful and poorly paid why do they not leave and work in the outside world and learn about working lunches, deadlines, bringing your work home in the evening, and always with the treat of been redundant, if somebody or supplier is found who can do your work cheaper.

DAVID BURKLEY

Blackrock,

Cork.