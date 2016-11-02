ASTI strike and teachers’ pay

Sir, – As a principal in a large secondary school affected by the ASTI action I cannot believe the most simple solution has not been recognised. Remove incremental payments from all teachers and use that to fund an increase.

After all, equal work should mean equal pay for all teachers.

– Yours, etc,

PAULINE McKENNA

Tullamore,

Offaly.

Sir, – I note all six letters to the editor on October 29th on the subject of teachers’ pay and the ASTI strike omit the word “student”.

– Yours, etc,

PAUL BAKER,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.