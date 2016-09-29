Assessing the cost of private foster care

Sir, – “Private foster care is three times more expensive, figures show” (September 19th) and your editorial “Fostering foster care” (September 26th) – which note that fostering a child with an independent fostering agency costs three times as much as to place a child in foster care through Tusla, the Child and Family Agency – fail to acknowledge why the charges are different.

The fee paid to independent agencies covers the full range of support services provided to each foster carer, including an allocated social worker; recruitment, assessment and training foster carers; and the support services that each foster carer receives, including foster carer support groups, a defined number of respite nights per year, therapeutic supports to manage challenging behaviours, and educational supports to ensure that every child in a Fostering First Ireland placement can maximise their potential through education.

It would be helpful if the analysis took into account the costs of the same services in the statutory sector in its comparison. The range of high-quality services and supports offered, which enhance good outcomes for children in care, shows that the independent fostering sector offers good value for money.

It is really appreciated to see foster care receiving some much-needed publicity, and it is Fostering First Ireland’s opinion that given the enormous value of the work undertaken by foster carers, that every foster carer in the State should have access to strong levels of quality support.

The services offered by the independent sector are specifically designed to complement the services provided by Tusla through the provision of placement options for children and young people who have additional support needs. – Yours, etc,

MARIE FAUGHEY,

Director,

Fostering First Ireland,

Grantham House,

Grantham Street,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Irrespective of whether a child is placed in the care of a Tusla foster family, or one supported by a non-statutory commercial agency offering such a service, payments to foster families are made to meet the needs of foster children, in order that their needs in care are met and maintained to the level set out in the 2004 National Standards for Foster Care.

The foster care payment is not a wage or a salary for the time, care, support, inclusion and, most importantly, love foster parents and carers provide. – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.