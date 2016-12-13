Article 50 and Brexit

Sir, – With the prospect of the High Court having to consider “article 50” (“Lawyers plan court action to halt Brexit”, December 10th), could you please ensure that your coverage refers to the article correctly? I am sure the court will. Contrary to recent coverage, including the profile of Michel Barnier, the European Commission negotiator for Brexit (“Monsieur Brexit”, December 10th), there is no “article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty”.

The withdrawal clause that is the focus of so much attention is article 50 of the Treaty on European Union. The Treaty of Lisbon, which incidentally contains only seven articles, simply inserted the article in the Treaty on European Union. – Yours, etc,

Prof DAVID

PHINNEMORE,

Queen’s University Belfast.