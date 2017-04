Sir, – At 72, I have often chided myself for not trying harder to appreciate modern pop music. I don’t feel so bad any more after reading that Irish DJ and producer Krystal Klear – aka Dec Lennon– “farted the mix out in my bedroom in Manchester in an hour or two hours” (“Krystal Klear”, April 20th). – Yours, etc,

TOM HODSON,

Lucan, Co Dublin.