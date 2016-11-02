Arrest of women in Galway brothel

Sir, – The report of “four young sex workers” (News, November 1st) being prosecuted for operating a brothel raises a number of disturbing questions.

If the Garda believes the women were trafficked, why were they prosecuted?

The Garda was concerned about the high level of rent they were paying – €700 instead of the going rate of €350 for an apartment – yet €5,000 was confiscated from them.

And if the Turn Off The Red Light campaign has the best interests of women like these at heart, why isn’t it campaigning to remove the provision in the Criminal Law (Sex Offences) Bill that doubles the penalties for this offence? – Yours, etc,

WENDY LYON

Smithfield,

Dublin 7.