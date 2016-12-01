Around the bend with Brexit

Sir, – In September I placed a deposit upon a second-hand car with a reliable local dealer. The vehicle was manufactured in Europe and first registered in the Republic of Ireland. It will be 2017 before the paperwork is completed to the satisfaction of the Northern Ireland Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and I can take my new purchase onto the roads of Northern Ireland. I shudder to think how long this simple process will take once the UK has left the European single market. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE NEILL,

Bangor,

Co Down.