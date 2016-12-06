A chara, – In an article about the importance of critical thinking and education in solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges (“Trump, climate change and intelligent life”, Weekend Review, December 3rd), why were the only images of women on the page those of shapely pop celebrities whereas men get to be scientists, thinking about the big questions of life?

Are there no female scientists or philosophers who could have been included?

– Yours, etc,

SUSAN GIBLIN

Dublin 7.