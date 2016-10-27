Archaeologists reject Seanad move to museum

Sir, – We, the board of the Institute of Archaeologists of Ireland (IAI), concur wholeheartedly with the views of Prof Aidan O’Sullivan (Opinion, October 24th) that the temporary relocation of the Seanad to the National Museum on Kildare Street would cause severe disruption to the archives, activities and staff and should be reconsidered as a matter of urgency.

This proposed interference and disturbance to the core workings and infrastructure of the museum is yet another sign of neglect and depreciation of one of our premier cultural institutions, which has suffered disproportionate funding cuts over recent years and which remains severely under-resourced.

Surely more appropriate and suitable alternative accommodation arrangements can be found within our capital city that avoid further blows to our State’s heritage and public resources.

– Yours, etc,

Dr JAMES BONSALL

Institute of Archaeologists

of Ireland,

Merrion Square,

Dublin 2.