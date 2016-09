Sir, – This year, school-leavers have been encouraged to consider apprenticeships. I hope those who compile school league tables will this year include those taking apprenticeships as successful school-leavers. This would end the distorted version of student and school achievement they have created, and undo the damage on the capacity of schools to provide for the specific needs of students. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS HORAN,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.