Apple, Ireland and taxation

Sir, – It seems we are appealing the European Commission decision on Apple’s tax so that we do not frighten off those who pay little or not tax. Not appealing would apparently send out the wrong message and discourage others from coming here to pay little or no tax. The exchequer, we are to believe, would risk losing that “no tax”, and other countries would thus stand to benefit from those “no tax” companies. Taking the €13 billion would, apparently, ruin our “no tax” system. Why not just take the money, fix our housing and hospital problems and miss out on any “no tax” windfalls in future? – Yours, etc,

PHILIP HANNIGAN,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

A chara, – I would like to nominate Una Mullally for a “calling a spade a spade” award for her article “Tax woes of the billionaire boy and his little Irish sidekick” (Opinion & Analysis, September 5th). – Is mise,

HENRY SHEIL,

East Fremantle,Australia.

Sir, – The Government is undoubtedly between a rock and a hard place with regard to the European Commission’s Apple decision. It may be the case that Apple is compelled to pay the €13 billion after an appeal process. If this comes to pass, perhaps the State should set aside the money for investing in indigenous industry so that we may not have to be so reliant on foreign multinationals in future. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CARROLL,

Wellington, New Zealand.

A chara, –“We don’t pay taxes – only the little people pay taxes” is a statement attributed to the infamous American tax cheat Leona Helmsley.

Watching our Government’s attempts to justify why the wealthiest corporation in the world should pay a close to zero per cent tax rate, one can only reflect on the truth of that statement.– Is mise,

KEVIN P McCARTHY,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.