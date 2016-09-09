Apple and the Government

Sir, – We have suffered for a week or so under a deluge of reaction to the European Commission decision on Apple.

This reaction has ranged from a parade of TDs who have no idea what they are talking about, but sense a chance to get on television; through to self-proclaimed lefties, who just want to take the money and run; to, most disappointingly, Ministers and Revenue officials (and even Apple) heatedly defending themselves against charges the European Commission has not levelled against them (that they did something which was contrary to Irish tax law).

Senior Ministers are wrapping the flag around themselves and coming out with nonsense about the European Commission going beyond its remit and infringing our tax sovereignty, a threat to our nominal tax rate and “they’re picking on little Ireland”.

Now, at last, we have a contribution which is thorough, well-informed, and balanced. Peter Brennan’s piece (“EU Apple ruling is based on evidence and the Government must address the facts”, Opinion & Analysis, September 8th) – backed up by an article on an earlier page from the always excellent Suzanne Lynch (“Ireland on wrong side of global tax debate”, Europe Letter, September 8th) – gives the lie to practically all the junk which has filled our media over the past days. Above all, it demonstrates that the decision on Apple did not come out of the blue as a uniquely anti-Irish exercise of extra-judicial power from Brussels, but is just the latest in quite a long line of similar judgments on state aid in the guise of tax provisions and is but one of several which are currently being prepared. Thank you for these high-quality contributions on a very serious issue that too often has not been treated seriously. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BRISTOW,

Killiney, Co Dublin.

Sir, – When I read about rugby in The Irish Times, I know I am getting an informed and fact-based judgments from your rugby writers. When I read your political correspondents, I know I am getting informed and fact-based judgements on politics. I expect that level of consistency throughout your newspaper but sometimes am disappointed

The recent Apple controversy is a case in point. Some articles were penned by people with relevant backgrounds in international business development, or government or inward investment. They all knew what they were writing about and could draw logical conclusions.

Other articles were penned by your historian and your former theatre critic, who wrote with certainty that they were right in their counter-view, despite their total lack of qualifications in the areas under discussion. They failed to refute the overwhelming arguments in favour of appeal.

Nonetheless such articles inform public opinion and public perception, which makes it more difficult for governments to govern. I would suggest all writers need to remember Kipling’s line “to think and not have thoughts your aim”.

In a world of populism, with governments forced to skew policies based on public perception rather than the public interest, such articles are reckless as well as ignorant.

Your letters page affords the man in the street the facility to write about any topic, whether or not on an informed basis. Your columnists, however, should be held to a higher level than that. – Yours, etc,

JOE DODDY,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – The Government must withhold its appeal against the European Commission’s tax ruling, as a matter of life and death. In marinas across the world these weekends, yachtsmen will lose their balance while laughing their arses off at a nation which insists on paying the banks’ debts and refuses to take taxes from the super-rich. Many will fall overboard and drown. Fat cats can’t swim. – Yours, etc,

DES NIX,

Raheny, Dublin 5.