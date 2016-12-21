Apollo House, rent caps and housing crisis

A chara, – Since I first worked with homeless people almost 50 years ago, and during all my Seanad career, one thing never changed. That was and is the determination of local authorities to persuade us that people sleeping on the streets are there because they choose to be there. It is sad that they never learn. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN RYAN,

Montenotte,

Cork.

Sir, – By taking over a vacant Nama property for the homeless in Dublin, we finally got to witness the most fitting tribute of 2016 to the spirit of 1916. I raise a toast to the private citizens of Home Sweet Home who rebelled and took action where the State failed. – Yours, etc,

BREDA KENNEDY,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Those organising the occupation of Apollo House are simply executing the Constitution’s imperative to “promote the common good”, as the Oireachtas refuses to do so. – Yours, etc,

FRANK O’CONNOR,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I passed by Apollo House in Tara Street this morning. A large group of people were outside, and chairs, tables, etc, were being delivered. It is a Nama house.

People are desperate. One man explained that he had slept well; he had soup, sandwiches, rolls, hot water and heat, and he had been given a nice warm jacket. He was a homeless man.

The Minister is genuinely attempting to rectify matters but I think people have stopped listening.

People are sleeping in freezing alleyways. They are not listening to the offers of beds in dormitories, where possessions get stolen; or the 4 per cent rent cap; or any other comments.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Apollo House is not an “ad hoc” project, as the Minister said. A team of electricians have ensured that health and safety aspects are being addressed, a new kitchen is being fitted, and water, heat and electricity have been turned on.

We all own Apollo House. Like thousands of others, I cannot listen to any more talk of Nama houses or vulture funds. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET DOCHERTY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – I cannot begin to tell you how frustrated I am with the media coverage of the debate relating to the rental strategy.

The Government is introducing some much-needed legislation, but instead of focusing on the fact that something positive is being done, the media is focused on personalities, and on Fianna Fáil losing and Fine Gael winning, and all the other nonsense that sensationalises political debate.

So what happens the next time compromise is needed between the political parties? They take entrenched positions for fear of looking weak in the media. If we actually celebrated political activity then we might get more of it. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN WALSH,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – Is there any reason why Government cannot make an immediate hardship grant of some modest sum to the parents of those children who must suffer the sad plight of spending the Christmas celebrations in hotel bedrooms and B&Bs? – Is mise,

PEADAR KELLY,

Ballymun,

Dublin 11.