Sir, – Graham Gudgin’s opinion article “Apocalyptic views of Brexit have no basis” (September 26th) contains remarkably few facts. The few he cites are unconvincing, to say the least: for example, that economic growth in Ireland was greater in the 25 years before we joined the EU than in the 43 years since.

Let me use some facts to counter his argument that the European Union has not been essential to the Belfast Agreement. EU support has been absolutely central to the implementation of the North-South “strand two” of that agreement. This is one of its quiet success stories. Peter Robinson used to say regularly that as a result of it relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland had never been better.

By far the most important financial supporter of North-South cooperation on the island of Ireland has been the EU. Since 1990, the EU has supported the cross-border Interreg programme to the tune of €810 million (with another €324 million coming in the required matching funding from the Irish, Northern Irish and, in recent years, Scottish governments). Uniquely in Europe, Northern Ireland and the Irish border region also have their own cross-community and cross-border Peace programme. Since 1995 this has received nearly €1.6 billion in EU funds, with an additional €702 million being provided by the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive in matching funding. That’s nearly €3½ billion euro provided as a result of EU programmes to Northern Ireland and the Irish border region in 25 years. That is all at risk now from Brexit – for does anybody believe that the British government is going to step in and replicate such huge sums? – Yours, etc,

ANDY POLLAK,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – “Apocalyptic views of Brexit” may indeed have “no basis” – although the jury’s out on that – but to diminish the role of the European Union (and earlier forms thereof) in its overwhelmingly positive social and cultural influence on the island of Ireland is simply daft.

Those who know what the economic and legislative realities of Irish life were like before and after joining the European Economic Community in 1973 also understand how the country has benefitted from the relationship.

There are things that need fixing, including the economic mantras that led these islands into financial and commercial meltdown, but let’s not stick our heads in the sand on the positives.

It’s not a matter of “false beliefs about the importance of the EU”; it’s about the back-of-an-envelope manner that followed the Brexit decision after a nasty and toxic debate marred by instantly discredited or disavowed promises.

The unpreparedness of the UK “elite” to have any plans in place in the run-up to the referendum is all the more startling to observe as the self-same hurtle around the globe sounding like Lance-Cpl Jones in Dad’s Army: “Don’t panic! Don’t panic!” – Yours, etc,

GERALD DAWE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.