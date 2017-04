Sir, – The Arts Council might ponder on what Winnie the Pooh once said: “Sometimes I sits and thinks, and sometimes I just sits”. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – When actors, worthy or otherwise, are between paid engagements, they are said to be “resting”.

Perhaps non-productive Aosdána artists might consider taking an unsubsidised nap? – Yours, etc,

KEITH NOLAN,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.