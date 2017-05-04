Aosdána and bureaucracy

Sir, – After being brought up in Germany under the dictatorship (even now I don’t like to write the word “Hitler”), I came to Ireland in 1949. The freedom of the country was a revelation to me. The people had little money but I saw joy in them, even so. Now in this lovely month of May, when I hope to reach the age of 90, I see that the Arts Council is proposing to deprive old artists in Aosdána who cannot work anymore of the cnuas, and that it is doing so to save money. It has already done it to my old friend Patrick Pye. It makes me very sad. – Yours, etc,

IMOGEN STUART,

Sculptor and

Saoi of Aosdána,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.