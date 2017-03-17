Aodhán Ó Riordáin’s Irish stand

Sir, – I find it curious that Aodhán Ó Riordáin is spending St Patrick’s Day in the United States speaking at an Irish Stand event (Life & Style, March 13th). This event stands in opposition to increased deportation powers by the US executive branch.

There are those of us who remember his instrumental role in the passage of the International Protection Act 2015.

This legislation, inter alia, increased deportation powers of the Garda Síochána­ including restricting the constitutional protection of inviolability of the home. It also curtails family reunification, which is particularly concerning for unaccompanied refugee children and protecting their rights. The latter concerns led President Michael D Higgins to convene a Council of State meeting to discuss the constitutionality of the legislation.

It is a pity Labour is engaging in telescopic philanthropy on the migration issue. They cannot legislate in onc direction in government and take aim at a foreign state from the comfort of the Opposition benches in the other. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN DINEEN LLM,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.