Sir, – Further to Michael Foley’s piece (“Should journalists always protect their sources?”, March 13th) on the protection of journalists’ sources: The Irish Times co-operates with spin doctors, PR agents and politicians in reporting off-the-record briefings yet it declines to publish anonymous letters.

If the humble writers to the letters page have to stand behind their words why not those in authority? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna, Austria.