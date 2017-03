Sir, – One wonders if there will be such an outpouring of sympathy in this country for Annie Murphy when she dies as there has been for Bishop Eamonn Casey in the last few days. After all, she was for many years the person in the scandal grievously wronged by the “good people” of Ireland. I won’t be holding my breath. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill, Dublin.