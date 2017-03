Sir, – I don’t know where the term “settled community” originated, but it upsets me to be categorised thus.

I am not aware that my family at any time in its existence was unsettled and by implication “travelled”. I mean no disrespect to the Traveller community but to be described as its opposite in all articles that mentions both communities is surely incorrect. – Yours, etc,

DEREK Mac HUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.