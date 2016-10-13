‘An epidemic of loneliness’

Sir, – Breda O’Brien laments the growth of loneliness in society but confuses the cause for the effect (“The world must tackle the epidemic of loneliness”, Opinion & Analysis, October 9th). The “extreme individualism and universal competition” she cites as the underlying causes of loneliness in contemporary society are due to the success of capitalism rather than its failures.

Before the growth of free market economics, most people died young. Capitalism has made living to an old age the norm rather than the exception.

Furthermore, most people who survived to old age in pre-capitalistic societies did not experience a private moment throughout their lives, no matter how much they sought privacy. They were at the mercy of societies that regulated, through custom, tradition and social opprobrium, not only their actions, but their thoughts.

By all means highlight a social ill, which loneliness undoubtedly is, but remember that every action is a trade-off between two or more often unsatisfactory alternatives. Long life, and possible loneliness at the end of life, trump early death every time. The benefits of capitalism far outweigh its negatives. Yours, etc,

DECLAN MANSFIELD,

Perth,

Western Australia.