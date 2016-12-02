An appropriate sentence?

Sir, – Further to “Man who put lead around child’s neck while abusing her is jailed” (November 28th), I need someone to explain to me how it is that a man who put a dog lead around his stepdaughter’s neck while sexually assaulting her as a child, who threatened to murder her if she told her mother, and who admitted to ongoing sexual assault two times a week over a three-year period, when the victim was between 10 and 13 years of age, has been jailed for only 2½ years. – Yours, etc,

LULU CLEARY,

Dublin 6.