Alternatives to a hard Brexit?

Sir, – Do we really want to become the UK’s immigration watchdog so as to retain the open Border between the north and south of our island? I, for one, do not favour us becoming the UK’s watchdog, and if that means having a hard Border again, then so be it. In any case, all EU citizens will still be entitled to enter Ireland after the UK leaves the EU, and so it would be illegal to try and stop them even if their aim is to enter the UK through Northern Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN CROTTY,

Blackrock, Co Louth.

Sir, – Despite a drop of nearly 20 per cent in sterling, coupled with reports of hate crime being on the rise, Boris Johnson and his fellow leavers trumpet the “fact” that the predicted disaster that would follow Brexit hasn’t happened. Maybe someone should point out to him that neither has Brexit! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.

Sir, – A good way to maintain free travel between the UK and Ireland after Brexit, and avoid the scourge of another generation of Border terrorism, would be to issue identity cards.

Every other country in the EU except Denmark has them.

The effective border of the UK would become the perimeter of the island of Great Britain, policed by British officials on their own territory. Irish citizens, and British citizens resident in Northern Ireland could move freely, showing only their Irish or UK ID card.

Any invidious distinction between British subjects resident in different parts of the UK would be resolved if the UK issued ID cards to all their citizens, thereby helping them to control foreigners in their midst, which was a such a strident demand of the Brexit campaign. The inconvenience for us would hardly be greater than the present need to produce a passport to fly to Britain. – Yours, etc,

JMD COEY,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – The business news this week was filled with news of price shifts in well known British foodstuffs. As a result, I was convinced to buy and try Marmite for the first time today. It’s absolutely delicious, and I’m enjoying it on Irish granary toast. So now we can contemplate a hard, soft, or even a gooey Brexit. – Yours, etc,

SAMANTHA LONG,

Perrystown, Dublin 12.