Sir, – I would like to express my sympathy with Senator David Norris and his paltry €311 in wage restitution on top of his €65,000 pay (“Allowances for TDs and Senators too restricted, says Norris”, March 22nd).

I have just received an increase of €166 a year on my State pension so I know just how he feels. Unfortunately I don’t have the additional €65,000 to top it up so I suppose I will just have to be happy with what I have.

Like the good Senator, I must remember to be grateful for any scraps from the table. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD O’CONNOR,

Enniskerry,

Co Wicklow.