All-Ireland memories

Sir, – Not even a single yellow card and an almost unseen referee in the furnace of an All-Ireland hurling final between the game’s greatest rivals.

Surely that speaks volumes about how both managers and their teams respected our ancient game last Sunday.

All of which further embellishes Tipperary’s magnificent win. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Living as I do on a small street close to Croke Park, every year we are subjected to the sight of fans lining up against a wall opposite our front door.

However, since these individuals are colour-coded, it easy to determine what county they come from, and hence to carry out an interesting piece of scientific research.

After years of observation, and hence based on a statistically significant sample, I can inform your readers that people from Kilkenny, whatever their hurling skills, have the weakest bladders in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MIKE SCOTT,

Ballybough,

Dublin 3.