Alcohol levels and road safety

Sir, – The marked increase in road deaths in Ireland in 2016 and the detection of increased drink-driving among young men are a cause for concern and a call to action.

I wish to support the suggestion of Minister for Transport Shane Ross in relation to reducing the alcohol levels from 50mg to 20mg for all drivers, and his proposals for universal disqualification and the publication of the names of disqualified drink-drivers (“Ross wants to cut drivers’ alcohol limit but fears opposition from rural TDs”, December 31st).

World Health Organisation guidelines support legislation to tackle drink-driving as an evidence-based measure to reduce alcohol health harm.

Driving under the influence of alcohol seriously affects a driver’s judgment, co-ordination and other motor functions. Alcohol-impaired driving is a significant public health problem that affects both the drinker and, in many cases, innocent individuals.

Strong evidence-based interventions exist for reducing drink-driving.

His comments that certain mainly rural TDs may oppose this measure indicate that while it may be controversial, it is a strategy worth fighting for. Such measures can reduce the burden of both road deaths and alcohol harm. – Yours, etc,

Prof FRANK MURRAY, MD

President,

Royal College

of Physicians of Ireland,

South Frederick Street,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – Shane Ross is correct to want to cut back on the alcohol limit for drivers but there is an equally pressing issue – the general disregard for the rules of the road in this country .

To take a few examples, there seem to be various schools of thought as to when, or indeed whether, one should indicate at roundabouts. Follow-my-leader overtaking is a widespread pastime, and the difference between a continuous and a broken white line in the centre of the road seems to be a source of bemusement for many drivers.

Even at the maximum permitted speed of 80km/h (on a road where traffic is travelling in different directions) a head-on crash is the equivalent of hitting a brick wall at 160km/h. One could argue that such a speed limit is absurdly high, when the lives of a driver and passengers in one car may be ended by momentary inattention on the part of the driver of another. In a sense, though, that argument is irrelevant, since many drivers pay no attention to the speed limit in any case.

When it comes to motorway driving, there appears to be a widespread belief that the speed limit is for wimps, or – if it means anything at all – that it indicates the minimum rather than the maximum speed permissible.

A more visible Garda presence and more rigorous enforcement of the rules of the road might do something to alleviate the situation. We live in hope. – Yours, etc,

PAUL O’BRIEN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – As a frequent traveller on our motorways, the only safety message I observed in recent weeks on the overhead gantries was “Don’t ever drink and drive”. I feel the opportunity is being missed to continually remind drivers of that other great modern threat to road safety – the mobile phone. Why not use this medium to advise motorists “Watch the road not your phone” – or indeed many other simply safety messages to remind drivers to observe simple rules on speed, seat belts and lane discipline. A life could be saved with a simple message. – Yours, etc,

TOM GERAGHTY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.