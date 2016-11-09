Alcohol, health and legislation

Sir, – Ross Mac Mathúna restates the standard drinks industry suggestion: namely that cultural change and legal regulation are mutually exclusive approaches to the reduction of alcohol-related harm (“Drinks industry must not be damaged by alcohol abuse laws”, Opinion & Analysis, November 7th). This, as we know from our experience with the smoking ban, is certainly not the case. Legislative measures help to create and sustain cultural change, so let’s hope that the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill is fully enacted and fully implemented as quickly as possible. – Yours, etc,

SHANE BUTLER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.