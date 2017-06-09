Alcohol and brain health

Sir, – Yet another health research report has emanated from les misérables to hearten les autres misérables (“Even moderate drinking harms brain, research finds” June 7th).

This might have prompted a choice riposte from such as Winston Churchill, for example, he being one of history’s great imbibers. No significant signs of hippocampal atrophy there as he steered his people through the second World War, while delivering memorable speeches throughout. On the other hand, Donald Trump – a proud teetotaller – probably has a pristine hippocampus. I know which “hippo” I would put have put my money on! – Yours, etc,

