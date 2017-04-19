Airbnb – great value but at what cost?

Sir, – I was disappointed that Conor Pope’s recent PriceWatch article on cheap travel promoted Airbnb without acknowledging the harmful effect that this service has on society, the economy and the environment (“Holiday for less: 21 ways to bag a cheaper time away”, April 16th). Socially, Airbnb brings tourists into residential areas without agreement from those who have young children, those who work night shifts and those who value having a neighbourhood filled with actual neighbours. Economically, it reduces the tax income of the state and concentrates wealth in the hands of those who already own property. It harms both independent and chain hotels which employ local people and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs. Environmentally, it reduces the amount of housing stock available in cities to people of all incomes.

By all means point out the value of Airbnb, but please raise awareness that the price comes at a great cost to the community and the social contract. – Yours, etc,

ROBIN O’BRIEN LYNCH,

Dundalk, Co Louth.