AIB dividend conundrum
Sir, – I received a dividend cheque from AIB for 8 cents this morning. Perhaps one of your readers could advise me how and where I should invest this? – Yours, etc,
PERDITA QUINLAN,
Dublin 4.
Sir, – AIB invites its customers on its website to “Use your card. Get a little something back.”
How true! The value of my shares in AIB has been decimated and today I received my dividend by post, the value of which was €1.03. The stamp cost approximately €1.
Yes, I got a little something back indeed!
Who is making any money by this transaction, or am I missing something here? – Yours, etc,
BRENDA MORGAN,
Howth,
Co Dublin.