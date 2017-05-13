AIB dividend conundrum

Sir, – I received a dividend cheque from AIB for 8 cents this morning. Perhaps one of your readers could advise me how and where I should invest this? – Yours, etc,

PERDITA QUINLAN,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – AIB invites its customers on its website to “Use your card. Get a little something back.”

How true! The value of my shares in AIB has been decimated and today I received my dividend by post, the value of which was €1.03. The stamp cost approximately €1.

Yes, I got a little something back indeed!

Who is making any money by this transaction, or am I missing something here? – Yours, etc,

BRENDA MORGAN,

Howth,

Co Dublin.