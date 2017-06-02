AIB and the banking sector

Sir,– I am looking for a financial institution that will lend me multiple sums of €10,000 so that I can obtain a share of the 25 per cent stake in AIB on offer to private investors. The terms of the loan are very simple. In the event of the shares making a loss, then the financial institution will cover my losses, and if the shares don’t make a loss, then I can retain whatever profits I make. It looks like a great loan deal to me. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is rare that I agree with Sinn Féin in economic matters but I have to agree with Pearse Doherty. AIB is now profitable, so why are we selling it? Getting €3 billion for part of it is a mere drop in the ocean in relation to our national debt. We would get almost the same in dividend over 10 years and still own a profitable bank! This bank is now a golden goose. Please don’t sell it! – Yours, etc,

NIALL GOUGH,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir,– Fintan O’Toole’s hypocrisy over the EU and Brexit is breathtaking (“AIB sale shows a servile attitude to the EU”, Opinion & Analysis, May 30th). He lambasted the Government and Minister for Finance Michael Noonan in particular for their Uriah Heep servility towards the EU. He railed against “the continuation of a master-servant relationship: our role is to obey Europe, not to think for ourselves”. Yet in the 11 months since the UK decided to do just that with the Brexit vote, he has wasted no effort to pour equal scorn on the democratic decision of the British people and the Conservative government’s willingness to enact it. – Yours, etc,

KEN ANDREW,

Cobh,

Co Cork.