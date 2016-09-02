Agriculture and World Water Week

Sir, – Those of us who are concerned about the conservation of water and the planet’s other resources should view World Water Week as the ideal time to start buying wholesome vegan foods instead of animal-derived ones.

According to the US National Academy of Sciences, animal agriculture drains a third of the world’s fresh water.

It’s undeniable that between irrigating the crops that farmed animals eat, providing billions of animals with drinking water each year, and washing away the filth of factory farms, transport lorries and slaughterhouses, animal agriculture places a tremendous strain on our water supply. Producing a pound of beef uses as much water as about six months of showers.

So as the world’s water sources become more scarce, let’s be a part of the solution, not just by taking shorter showers but by going vegan. – Yours, etc,

JENNIFER WHITE,

People for the Ethical

Treatment of Animals,

London.