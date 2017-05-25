Sir, – Frank McNally’s recent musings about the pronunciation of “scone” and “ate” (An Irishman’s Diary, May 20th) recall a story my father used to tell about a neighbouring elderly lady who was suffering from constipation. On the GP’s return visit to her home (that dates it!), the GP asked the lady if her bowels had moved since his first visit. “No, doctor”, came the reply “they are on the same shelf of the dresser where they’ve always been.” – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.