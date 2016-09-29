Actors and accents

Sir, – In his piece on Irish accents in films, Donald Clarke writes that the accents we usually hear represent the way Americans want the Irish to speak (“Another screen-Irish accent”, September 24th).

That took me back to the mid-1950s, when I was the only American at Newbridge College in Co Kildare. As part of a drama group, I was occasionally called upon to portray “The Yank”. However, I did not speak in my normal mid-east coast accent but rather had to affect a loud nasal caricature of a Yank accent, which is what the boys in the audience expected. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HARLEY,

Brooklyn,

New York.