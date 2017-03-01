Accountability in public life

Sir, – Regarding the shocking reports into foster care in Ireland, will anyone be fired, demoted or disciplined in any way for allowing this situation to develop? No, of course not. Similarly the whistleblower tribunal will result in no disciplinary action and certainly not any criminal investigation. Despite the permanently shambolic condition of our health service, none of those responsible is ever sacked or demoted or even given a slap on the wrist. The simple fact is that every facet of public life in Ireland, from the horrendous collapse of our economy to the scandals in our charity sector to vast overrun in costs in building the children’s hospital (not to mention its laughable location), can be directly linked to the total lack of genuine accountability in this country; accountability meaning that the offender suffers consequences that will act as a powerful deterrent or motivational force for others in the future. One can only speculate as to why successive governments blindly refuse to change this situation, but one has to wonder if the culture of zero accountability suits them down to the ground. – Yours, etc,

COLIN MURPHY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.