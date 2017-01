Sir, – The double standards on display in UCC should be obvious. While academics there call for boycotts against Israel, they seem more than happy with the UCC links to China via the Confucius Institute. It looks as if human rights for Tibetans, Uighurs and the Falun Gong are well down the pecking order when it comes to academic outrage and grandstanding. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.