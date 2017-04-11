Abuse survivors’ dealings with Caranua

Sir, – The article by Kitty Holland “Institutional abuse survivors accuse redress body of lacking compassion” (March 20th) surprised me, in that my own dealings over the years with that body have been very positive and I therefore feel that the accusations were unfair.

I would accept that some applicants to this scheme may have, in their opinion, been treated badly, but, to paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, “You can please some of the people. . .”.

It should be appreciated that people of that ilk (and I include myself in that category) can, due to their experiences in childhood, be a bit abrasive in their dealings with “officialdom” and that could account for a reciprocal reaction from some of the staff in Caranua. – Yours, etc,

PETER PALLAS,

Glengarriff, Co Cork.