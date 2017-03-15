A ‘united people’, not a ‘united Ireland’

Sir, – Noel Whelan (Opinion, March 10th) essentially argued that a “pan-nationalist front” should be formed to pursue Irish unity. I would caution against drawing that conclusion from a divisive Assembly election. The Republic of Ireland has contributed significantly to peace in Northern Ireland, but some of the recent rhetoric, in the wake of Brexit, is dangerously emotive.

It’s very obvious from the election campaign, which played upon some of the hatreds that caused so much misery on this island, that a lot of hard work lies ahead to repair the damaged relationships caused by conflict. My advice for the Republic is to keep Northern Ireland at arm’s length. We are the best people to manage our hatreds and work through the current problems.

At the same time, it’s important to keep building relationships across the island. Political unity is a rather far-fetched aspiration for the time being, but perhaps it is possible to work toward a “united people”. One of the things that can help this process is a clear, consistent understanding that the use of violence outside the law to pursue a political aim was and remains wrong, unjustified and unjustifiable.

Brexit is a difficult issue and it has stirred strong emotions, not least in the Republic, where it presents significant economic and social challenges. I appreciate that Irish politicians are angry, but they would be better channelling their energies into finding practical solutions to the problems they face, rather than encouraging constitutional uncertainty in Northern Ireland.

Peace is predicated on Northern Ireland’s representatives taking responsibility, and striving to make Northern Ireland work in the shorter term, in order to promote their long-term preferences as regards the Border. This must take place in an atmosphere, in both parts of Ireland, that respects the principle of consent and the consequences that flow from the principle.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe we have arrived at the answer to the Irish question, but I worry that we do not realise this. It would be terrible to miss the opportunity to bed down peace and stability across the island, for the benefit of all of us and for future generations. – Yours, etc,

TREVOR RINGLAND,

Holywood,

Co Down.