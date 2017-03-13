A tale of two Cardiffs

Sir, – Congratulations to Ireland for beating Wales in Cardiff in their penultimate game in the Six Nations Championship. Should they beat England in Dublin in their final match, they will have achieved a Six Nations Grand Slam. Here’s hoping Ireland can go all the way in the Women’s Six Nations. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – We had high hopes for our men’s senior rugby team, and also our men’s under-20s in this year’s Six Nations competition. Sadly both teams failed on this occasion. However, our women’s senior team are one win away from a title win.

Will the media and the rugby followers give them the same round of applause, they would have sent to their male counterparts if they had won? – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN CARROLL,

Kingswood, Dublin 24.

Sir, – Having watched the two lrish men’s rugby teams at the weekend, l wonder could anyone in the management team suggest that they might try passing the ball to someone in a jersey of the same colour as their own? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL HEALY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Whatever the rugby analysts may say, Wales won the match by sheer passion – the passion of the players and the passion of their supporters singing their own anthem in their own language! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL JOY,

Midleton, Co Cork.

Sir, – Frank McNally’s diary on Myles na gCopaleen, aka Flann O’Brien’s infatuation with rugby (March 10th) quotes his friend and biographer, the late Anthony Cronin, being mystified as to Flann’s interest in the sport. Describing it as a medical disorder.

It is a well known fact, recalled by many past pupils of Blackrock College, that Brian O’Nolan was the first pupil at the College to be diagnosed by that incurable disease “called rugby”. The prognosis is not good. Incurable. But not terminal. If left untreated, it will affect the nervous system for the rest of one’s life. – Yours, etc,

DEREK GARVEY,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.