Sir, – It really must be Christmas. Yet another seasonal release is upon us from the jaded Star War franchise, this time in the form of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Yes, another wearisome narrative is here about a world where weapons and travel technology advanced beyond our wildest dreams yet clothing and personal grooming somehow managed to regress to the Middle Ages. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Amsterdam.