Sir, – Reading some of the opinion pieces in your newspaper and others over the last few days, I was struck by the peculiar form of reverse narcissism that would have us believe that we are the worst country on earth. I would have hoped, particularly among your emigrant contributors, that their exile would have at least gifted them with a sense of perspective. – Yours, etc,

PETER BOLAND,

Clarinbridge,

Co Galway.