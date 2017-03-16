A question of school patronage

A chara, – The most recent revelations regarding mother and baby homes provide further proof, if such were necessary, of the failure of the State’s policy of subsidiarity in the provision of health and education.

As recent attempts to divest schools from religious patronage are taking place, a number of other patrons are vying for control of schools. Multiple patrons provide for the possibility of further segregation in our school system, a lack of transparency and accountability and replicating the failures of the past. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó DÍOMASAIGH,

Dunsany,

Co Meath.